Lumia (LUMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $82.39 Million

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Lumia has a total market cap of $82.39 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumia has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,667.91 or 0.99992909 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,615.41 or 0.99915323 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lumia

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,954,574 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

