ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENEOS Stock Performance

Shares of JXHLY remained flat at C$10.17 on Friday. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.21. ENEOS has a one year low of C$7.04 and a one year high of C$12.15.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.31 billion during the quarter.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

