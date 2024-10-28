Short Interest in Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Increases By 235.9%

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ SKRE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $16.34. 27,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,715. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile
