Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $402.77 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,552.35 or 0.03771339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $402.77 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 231,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 231,610.2755476. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,541.67178863 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,611,350.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”



