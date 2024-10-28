Node AI Price Down 23.5% This Week (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Node AI has a market cap of $55.76 million and approximately $775,616.65 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Node AI has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Node AI

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.5736993 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $863,171.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

