Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kindly MD Price Performance
Shares of Kindly MD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 103,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28. Kindly MD has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.
About Kindly MD
KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.
