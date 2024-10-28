Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.500 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

PECO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 629,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,030. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

