Axie Infinity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.59 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $732.53 million and $37.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,879.32 or 1.00008886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012760 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,662,252 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

