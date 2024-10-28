Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

Rogers Stock Up 1.8 %

ROG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.32. 244,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,811. Rogers has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

