Status Price Hits $0.0245 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $95.95 million and $2.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.43 or 1.00008973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02466057 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $5,872,905.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

