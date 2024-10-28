Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.50. 15,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,405. The company has a market cap of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

