National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in October

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the September 30th total of 2,062,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 638.7 days.
National Bank of Greece Price Performance
Shares of NBGIF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
About National Bank of Greece
