National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in October

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the September 30th total of 2,062,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 638.7 days.

Shares of NBGIF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

