Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 181641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

