Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 181641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.