uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

Shares of UCL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 4,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,858. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.