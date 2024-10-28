QUINT (QUINT) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $57,488.85 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars.

