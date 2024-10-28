Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.1 days.
SPXCF remained flat at $8.92 during trading on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.
