Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

SPXCF remained flat at $8.92 during trading on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

