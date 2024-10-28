Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 790,654 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 643.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,948 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.10. 706,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.39. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.