Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in October

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSA. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 174,598 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.57. 10,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $11.88.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

