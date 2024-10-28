Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. 28,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,454. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

