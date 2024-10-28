Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) versus Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) and Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and Nippon Electric Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 11.81% 20.97% 12.70% Nippon Electric Glass N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Nippon Electric Glass shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $524.94 million 1.86 $73.83 million $5.94 13.05 Nippon Electric Glass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bel Fuse and Nippon Electric Glass”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Electric Glass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bel Fuse and Nippon Electric Glass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 2 1 3.33 Nippon Electric Glass 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Bel Fuse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Nippon Electric Glass.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Nippon Electric Glass on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices. It also provides heat resistant glasses; glass tubing for lighting, and pharmaceutical and medical use; fire-rated glasses; space ornamental glass materials; low reflection glasses; radiation shielding glasses; and glasses for building materials. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Otsu, Japan.

