Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,020 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 111,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 16.6% in the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 673 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.18, for a total transaction of $250,477.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,817. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,075.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 673 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.18, for a total transaction of $250,477.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,817. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $9,330,113 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.18.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

ACN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.86. 316,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

