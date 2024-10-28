Scholarship Coin Trading 0% Lower This Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $1,395.33 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00010086 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

