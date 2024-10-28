AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Stories

