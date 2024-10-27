NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) made significant changes as reported in its recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2024. The filing details alterations to the company’s Certificate of Elimination and Bylaws.

Get alerts:

In line with the report, NiSource Inc. filed a Certificate of Elimination, specifically the Series C Certificate of Elimination, with the Secretary of State of Delaware. This action effectively removed all matters associated with the Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock from the company’s Certificate of Incorporation. This move follows the previous transfer and retirement of Series C Preferred Stock shares as detailed in the Series C Certificate of Designations from December 1, 2023. The shares were returned to authorized but unissued preferred stock status, with all corresponding holder rights ceasing.

As part of the same filing, NiSource Inc. filed a second Certificate of Elimination, known as the Series A Certificate of Elimination. This elimination eradicated all previous references to the Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock from the company’s Certificate of Incorporation. The Series A Junior Stock, initially set aside for issuance under a former shareholder rights plan, which expired in 2010, remained unissued with no impact on outstanding shares.

Additionally, NiSource Inc.’s board of directors made amendments to the company’s bylaws. The updated Bylaws went into effect immediately following approval, encompassing various modifications such as updates related to stockholder meeting adjournments, proxy regulations, advance notice provisions for director nominations, and other business proposals. The Bylaws also underscore the requirement for director candidates to be available for interviews by the Board and introduced administrative and modernizing changes.

The Form 8-K filing also included the Amended and Restated Article of Incorporation and a detailed copy of the modified Bylaws for NiSource Inc. Interested parties can refer to the exhibits filed as a part of the documentation for further insights into the amendments made on October 21, 2024.

As per the regulatory requirement, the filing was signed by Kimberly S. Cuccia, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary on October 22, 2024.

This report establishes NiSource Inc.’s proactive approach to enhancing corporate governance and aligning its operational functions with prevailing regulatory frameworks. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the filing for a comprehensive understanding of the concluded adjustments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NiSource’s 8K filing here.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More