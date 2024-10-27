Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 58,591 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,591 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.11. 4,555,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,535. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

