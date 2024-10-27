Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCY remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

