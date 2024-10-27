Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Increases By 1,350.0%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

SMEV remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

