UNIUM Price Hits $7.00 on Major Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00010362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.00358447 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,239,283.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

