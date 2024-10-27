Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Expands By 1,125.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 0.6 %

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

