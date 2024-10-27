Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Expands By 1,125.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 0.6 %
Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
