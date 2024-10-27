Lista DAO (LISTA) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $66.59 million and $4.25 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,499.81 or 0.99911687 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.53 or 0.99804702 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,535,235 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 187,571,529.60575154 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.36630345 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,871,937.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

