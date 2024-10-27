Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Increases By 457.1%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
Shares of TNGRF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Thungela Resources has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
