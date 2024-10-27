Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Increases By 457.1%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

Shares of TNGRF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Thungela Resources has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

