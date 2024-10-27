Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Grows By 50.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATLCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

