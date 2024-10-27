Terra (LUNA) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $236.47 million and $20.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

