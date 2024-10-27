Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,563,000 after purchasing an additional 395,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

PSX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. 1,346,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,771. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

