Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TJX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.