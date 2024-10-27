MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

ML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $231,768.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,165.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $231,768.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,165.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,308,738. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,757 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ML stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $498.48 million, a PE ratio of 649.14 and a beta of 2.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

