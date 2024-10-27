Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $561,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $265.11. The stock had a trading volume of 585,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

