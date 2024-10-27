CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Tops $492,827.47

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $492,827.47 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.80 or 0.99823349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007134 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00057926 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0283364 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $846,318.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

