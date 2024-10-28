Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,406,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,573,642 shares in the company, valued at $53,394,176.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,321,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,870,940.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,406,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,573,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,394,176.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,292,400 shares of company stock worth $11,528,872. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 89,481 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $633.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

