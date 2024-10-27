Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Faraday Copper Trading Down 1.0 %
CPPKF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.64. 5,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,655. Faraday Copper has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Faraday Copper
