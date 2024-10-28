SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

SOFI stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

