18,068 Shares in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.
Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance
Launch One Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.02.
About Launch One Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
