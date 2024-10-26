Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $946,652.36 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.45 million and $946,652.36 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00037803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,317,394 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

