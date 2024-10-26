Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $65.99.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
