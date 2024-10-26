THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,100 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 2,940,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

THG Price Performance

THGPF stock remained flat at C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. THG has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$0.79.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

