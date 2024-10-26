Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Increases By 322.2%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. 29,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.