Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

