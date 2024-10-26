Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Decreases By 55.6%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENZL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.