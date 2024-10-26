Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Decreases By 78.6%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

