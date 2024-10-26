Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.08. 3,294,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,138% from the average session volume of 101,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $1,850,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,270,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 75.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

